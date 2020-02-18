SPRINGFIELD/HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke tenants and their landlord were back in court this morning after their building partially collapsed on earlier this month.
This morning was their second hearing and the courtroom was packed with people who live in the building on Essex Street in Holyoke that hope to receive more help while they're displaced.
20 families still without an official place to live after their apartment building in Holyoke partially collapsed back on February 9th.
Tuesday morning, tenants were back in Springfield Housing Court as Executive Director of Enlace de Familias, Betty Medina Lichtenstein represented them.
"Today they were calmer than they were on Friday. Once you know what the process is and realize that it is a slow process you sort of kind of know that information. The issue now is food, transportation. Kids are on vacation which is a little better so we’ll be working now to figure out where should the buses be on Monday to pick up these children," Betty said.
The landlord's attorney, Dennis Powers, told the judge his client was able to secure additional funds and can continue putting the families up in a hotel until Monday.
They'll also be receiving food vouchers.
"It was a good outcome. It was a very good outcome. I believe that attorney powers and the landlord are looking at every way possible to avoid having that building go into receivership and they’re looking at whatever resources the landlord has to be able to continue to rehouse the tenants in a temporary space, which is the hotel. And getting all the estimates and contractors lined up to be able to make the repairs," Betty explained.
Powers also said the landlord was working to pull permits on Wednesday to get repair work started as soon as possible.
They're estimating the work to take about two and a half weeks.
Now Betty, Powers and the city are working to facilitate times for residents to go back into the building and get some of the things they need, like medication and clothing.
"The judge has asked for someone to organize them going back and so when I get back to the office I’ll try to figure out what day is the best to go in. Children are on vacation this week, but some people work and they need their uniforms. They also have spent money on buying new uniforms so they can continue going to work. So there’s a lot of moving pieces to all of this," Betty explained.
We did call the landlord's attorney, Dennis Parsons, for further comment, but have not heard back.
The next hearing in the housing court is scheduled for Monday.
