HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Acting Holyoke Mayor Terry Murphy has announced a new mask mandate as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
The new indoor mask order for all municipal buildings will begin on Tuesday, September 7.
Murphy said the mandate will be in place until October 1. This means that any staff members or anyone receiving services from the city will be required to wear their masks at all times within municipal buildings.
The move comes after the city has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases over the last nine weeks and the mayor said we have a responsibility to protect each other.
“I am encouraging all of our businesses and all of our citizens to take care of each other and recognize wearing a mask, yes may be deprive you of some of your freedom, but ultimately, it's going to give us the freedom to be the kind of community we want to be that helps each other and gets healthier,” Murphy noted.
Murphy said he will meet with public health officials on September 28 to revisit the mask mandate.
Also discussed on Friday were COVID-19 cases within the Holyoke school district. As of today, there are a total of 42 COVID-19 cases. This is an increase of 14 cases since we last reported to you on Wednesday. Of those 42 cases, 27 cases are in Pre-K through eighth grade students, 10 cases are in high school students, and five cases are among staff.
We will have more details on testing and contact tracing within the school district tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
