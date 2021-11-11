HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Holyoke men were arrested early Thursday morning after police said a traffic stop revealed multiple weapons inside their car.
Austin Sharlow, 23, and Luis Vendrell, 32, were taken into custody around 2:30 a.m.
Police said they pulled over their car near Appleton and Maple Streets after they failed to stop for a red traffic light.
Inside the car, police said they found a gun, nearly a dozen knives, as well as throwing stars and drugs.
The two face multiple charges including possession of drugs and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
