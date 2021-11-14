HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Plan Salon held a pop-up shop event to showcase local businesses owned by women.
The theme of the event was shopping small, featuring businesses like Azura Apparel and Bonavita Medical Aesthetics.
Western Mass News spoke with Tiffany Duchesne, co-owner of The Plan Holyoke- who said events like these are meant to bring the community together.
"At The Plan we always like encourage supporting local businesses but especially female-owned businesses and it's awesome to see all of these local people coming together and inspiring each other having this event just makes it more of a community," explained Duchesne.
Duchesne said they wanted to bring vendors in to allow people to get ahead on holiday shopping and to give local business owners a chance to connect with each other. We also spoke with owner of Bonavita Medical Aesthetics, Laura James-- who said events like these are a great way to promote small businesses.
"Especially for the holidays to shop small and to support all of these other hard-working women and their small businesses", said Duchesne.
James said she has had a lot of success coming to different pop-ups and she enjoys getting a chance to network with fellow small business owners.
