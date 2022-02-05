HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Volunteers in Holyoke are stepping up to make sure everyone has a warm shelter this weekend in anticipation of the upcoming freezing temperatures this weekend.
The city of Holyoke is hosting another pop-up warming shelter Saturday, this time in partnership with Providence Ministries, providing a bed and warm food to dozens of people in need.
“We are beyond excited to be able to offer this for the community,” said Jennie Adamcziyk, executive director of Providence Ministries.
With freezing cold temperatures anticipated Saturday night, the city of Holyoke is partnering with Providence Ministries to host a pop-up warming shelter, providing food, a warm place to sleep, as well as resources to those in need.
“We’ve partnered with agencies like CHD and Tapestry and Holyoke Police and Fire and EMS so they can anticipate being able to be taken care of tonight,” said Adamcziyk.
Providence Ministries volunteered to open their doors to host the pop-up shelter after the Mount Tom Masons lodge hosted the previous two shelters in January. Western Mass News spoke with mayor Joshua Garcia to find out about the connections that were made at the last pop-up shelter by those who attended.
“27 folks were attended to four of which were able to transition into a longer-term shelter arrangement. one got connected to a rehabilitation service and a teenager, a homeless teenager, in our community got connected to a youth support program,” said Mayor Garcia.
Mayor Garcia added that these shelters are a short-term solution to tackle the homeless crisis in the city.
“It’s not just folks coming inside into a warming area out of the element it’s more than that…This year these pop-up shelters allows us to almost like a portal a pipeline gives us that opportunity to see what our homeless situation is like in the city,” said Garcia.
The mayor said he hopes to create a robust community service support program in coordination with surrounding areas as well as the stat, to provide services to those in need, which providence ministries will also assist with on Saturday.
“Any need that they have any issues that are having we’re here to help them and to help them get connected to people who can help them long-term,” said Adamcziyk.
The shelter will be open until 9 a.m. Sunday.
