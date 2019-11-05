HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Holyoke, a particular ballot question has voters flocking to the polls.
The future of two new middle schools will be decided on Tuesday.
Starting at 7 a.m. today, Holyoke residents have been standing outside, letting everyone know where they stand this election day.
Gaining the most attention is one particular ballot question: should Holyoke spend millions of dollars on two brand new middle schools?
Western Mass News found some in favor.
“It’s critical that we vote 'yes' on Question 1 to get the debt exclusion passed to help invest in schools in the city," said Erin Brunelle, who voted yes.
Others were opposed.
“I’m in favor of kids having a quality education and a quality education has nothing to do with how much money is invested," said David Flannery, who voted no.
The proposal calls for a new middle school to replace the current Peck School and a second to be built on Chestnut Street.
The school district expects to realize $4.5 million in savings by operating more updated and efficient schools, but many are concerned about the impact of the more than $130 million price tag.
Both sides agree this decision is crucial.
“It’s also providing more opportunities. We’re going to be able to reinvest parts of music, the outdoor space at the buildings will be available for the community members to use at their leisure," Brunelle added.
Flannery said, “We’ve thrown money at every problem in society and every time we’ve thrown money at problems, the answer is we need more money. Those funds can be allocated for much more useful purposes.”
If voters approve, the two new middle schools are expected to open in the fall of 2023, but if they don’t, it could take the city several years to get a new plan in place.
