HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Election Day 2021 is playing out in communities around the country and in western Massachusetts. The polling places have been busy today as Holyoke residents come out to vote for a new mayor.
Two candidates are facing off for the empty seat of Holyoke mayor, filled temporarily by an acting mayor following the departure of former Mayor Alex Morse for a job in Provincetown earlier this year.
Joshua Garcia and Mike Sullivan are vying for the job. They were the top two candidates out of seven that ran in the preliminary elections.
Garcia was born and raised in Holyoke. He attended Westfield State University where he got his bachelors and master’s degrees. He served on the Holyoke school board and the fire commission for some time and is now town administrator for the town of Blandford. His goals for office, if elected, to focus on Holyoke schools and the economy.
"We want to take advantage of any economic development opportunity, improve the conditions of our schools, get on a path to local control of our public schools, clean streets, better infrastructure,” Garcia explained.
Garcia's opponent, Michael Sullivan, has served on the city council for six years as a member of the finance committee. He is also a business owner in the city. He said he also hopes to focus on Holyoke schools, as well as jobs for the community, if elected.
"I really want to bring jobs back to the city, good paying jobs, ones where people can make a decent living for themselves…Take back control of our schools,” Sullivan said.
The winner will take office on November 15 since the city has acting mayor in place right now.
Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee told Western Mass News it's been consistently steady at the polls with a larger turnout than the preliminary elections. So far, it's been a better turnout then other years with a mayoral race on the ballot. When she checked the numbers at lunchtime, they had about an 11 percent turnout.
“I looked at our last results from 2017 when we had a mayoral race and around that time, we were closer to eight percent. That was a 31 percent turnout for the whole entire day, so I'm hoping with it being a little bit higher than that than we do end up pushing a little bit higher than that.” Murphy McGee explained.
Murphy McGee said their voter turnout goal is somewhere between 35 to 40 percent. She believes the typical dinner rush will help Holyoke get there.
Voters we checked in with felt it was important to get their votes in early today.
"If you don't vote, you don't have a voice, so we got to use all of our resources to make sure that we have a voice,” said Elliot Castellano of Holyoke.
David Bergeron of Holyoke added, “I think it's important to be a part of change, whichever way it happens to go."
Polls in Holyoke close tonight at 8 p.m.
