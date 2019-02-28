HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tonight, a warning from Holyoke Water Works for the public to stop using the Ashley and Whiting Street Reservoirs - at least for the next few days.
They said that walking trails around the reservoirs aren't safe thanks to dozens of downed and compromised trees from that wind storm earlier this week.
It was a beautiful day for a walk at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke, but take a closer look and you can see many of the big, beautiful pine trees that line the roads and walking trails and over at the Whiting Street Reservoir took a beating in Monday's wind storm.
Some are snapped like toothpicks.
"In the roads, dozens. Off in the woods and hanging and still about to fall, more. I mean, a lot, a lot," said Michael Sullivan with Holyoke Water Works.
Sullivan told Western Mass News that crews are working non-stop to clean up the mess.
"We've been out here since it happened and Holyoke Gas and Electric have had their own crews out here, plus their own independent electrical contractors, plus independent tree services that are coming in to help us with the bigger stuff that we can't tackle," Sullivan added.
Power lines that stretch along some of the trails here also took a hit. Simply put, crews need time to clean-up and are asking the public to stay away - for now.
"Because trees are ripped out of the ground by their root balls. What we're really worried about is the stuff that hasn't fallen yet, the stuff that's leaning, that's broken. It would certainly help us just to not have a lot of people around to keep everyone safe," Sullivan noted.
Sullivan knows that's a tall order, considering the amount of people who use the reservoir, even in the winter.
"Oh daily, people all the time. There's certainly a bunch of regulars in here, but we see dozens and dozens of people daily," Sullivan explained.
Sullivan said that crews hope to have most of the clean up done by next week.
For more information on exactly when the roadways and trails will be back open for pedestrians, contact Holyoke Water Works.
