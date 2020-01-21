GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke woman is behind bars, charged in the murder of a Granby man.
Sunday evening, Granby Police responded to 37 Pleasant Street for a report of a possible unattended death.
Court documents said that inside, they found 84-year-old Reginald Sanford with obvious signs that he was murdered.
On Tuesday, Yiana Torres was charged with his murder.
Torres, 28, stood handcuffed behind a glass wall while she was charged in the murder of Sanford.
"I would like to compliment the Massachusetts State Police, the Granby Police Department, the Holyoke Police Department for the work they've done on this case. A lot of work has gone into the case. It was tremendously satisfying to get an arrest in the case as quickly as we did," said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Thomas.
Court documents obtained by Western Mass News said on Sunday, January 19, a well-being check was done at Sanford's Pleasant Street home where they noticed him deceased and contacted police.
Officers said Sanford's body had severe lacerations and significant blood loss.
Inside the house, Mass. State Police located two reddish, brown finger print stains and a pair of women's jeans with blood on them. The finger prints were later linked to Torres.
As police continued to investigate, they said Sanford's car was not parked in the garage where it usually is. Officers were able to locate it abandoned in Holyoke.
Surveillance video from the area reportedly showed the car being driven into an alleyway during the early morning hours of Friday, January 17 and a short time later, a woman who fits the description of Torres is seen leaving the alleyway.
Torres was arrested Monday and told investigators there was an argument between her and Sanford and during their confrontation, she stabbed him.
"It’s a pending investigation, but we believe the charges are well-founded," Thomas added.
Neighbors said they are shocked to hear something like this happened to the 84-year-old.
"He’s a good guy. He was in the Marines. He’s an auto body man. He retired from Geno’s Auto Body quite a few years ago and after that, he was pretty much at home taking care of his lawn and plants. He liked to do that," said neighbor Gerald Robert.
Torres is being held without the right to bail. She is scheduled to be back in court on February 4.
