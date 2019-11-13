CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke woman is facing charges after allegedly being involved in a disturbance at a Chicopee school.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School for a report of 10 people fighting.
Officers arrived and were approached by staff, who indicated that parents of one of the female students involved went to school and allegedly made threats to beat up students.
A woman - identified as 35-year-old Edith Cordero of Holyoke - was yelling as she walked towards the officers, who tried to assist her, but she reportedly continued past and ignored them.
As three students spoke to police about what had happened, Cordero came out of the school with her daughter, who began allegedly yelling at the other girls and screaming threats. They were told to calm down as they were creating a disturbance and then went to their car.
An officer talked to Cordero about her options of filing a report and criminal charges on those who allegedly hit her daughter.
Wilk said that she replied that she was not filing a report and threatened to go to the person's house. Police advised Cordero not to do that and she left the scene.
"While officers then went back to speak with the other parties involved, this same woman came back in her vehicle, driving aggressively, and stopping her vehicle and blocking the flow of traffic on Springfield St. At this point, all the parties left. While doing so, Officers could see that the mother of the victim was intentionally using her vehicle to provoke the other girls, who were attempting to leave," Wilk explained.
Officers went to intervene and pull Cordero over when they reportedly saw her drive her car into the other person's car.
Both cars were pulled over and Wilk noted that when police asked for Cordero's information, she yelled and cursed at officers. She was taken out of the car, arrested, and walked to a cruiser, during which she allegedly continued to yell at police.
Cordero was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. She was booked at Chicopee Police headquarters and was later released on $40 bail.
