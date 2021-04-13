HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke woman was arrested on drug and gun charges
Yaileen Santiago-Cosme, 28, of Holyoke, was arrested following a lengthy police investigation into an alleged heroin operation in Hampden County.
Massachusetts State Police said they executed a search warrant around 10 a.m. Monday morning at Santiago-Cosme's Holyoke home.
Officers found 29 half packs of heroin, 26 grams of crack-cocaine, alongside two loaded magazines and numerous rounds of ammunition.
Santiago-Cosme was transported to the Holyoke Police Department for booking. The case is under investigation.
She is charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, and possession of ammunition without an FID.
