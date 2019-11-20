HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke woman is under arrest on several charges following an investigation.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that officers were called to the area of Main and Cabot Streets Friday afternoon.
An investigation led them to an apartment at 342 Main Street.
Authorities located a spent shell casing in a bedroom inside that apartment and a vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.
Albert said that investigators were granted that warrant and seized:
- Glock Model 23 .40 caliber with an extended 30 round magazine installed
- Hi Point Model C9 9 mm with an obliterated serial number with related ammunition and magazines
- Over 6,600 individual bags of heroin
- Block of 91 grams of cocaine
- 53 grams of crack cocaine packaged in individual baggies
- Over four pounds of marijuana
- $75 in U.S. currency
- Digital scale
- Boxes of packaging materials
An arrest warrant was then issued and granted for 31-year-old Norisabeth Santos of Holyoke. She was arrested Wednesday on charges including:
- Reckless endangerment of a child
- Possession of a firearm without a license to carry (two counts)
- Possession of a large capacity firearm in the commission of a felony
- Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number
- Possession of ammunition without an FID Card (two counts)
- Cocaine trafficking - 100 grams or more
- Heroin trafficking - 100 grams or more
- Possession to distribute Class D (marijuana)
The case remain under investigation.
