HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Holyoke will be buying three new fire trucks after the city council approved money Tuesday night.
It comes as the city is still recovering from a deadly New Year's Day fire in 2017 when some questioned the city's response time.
The fire department is getting an upgrade. Three new trucks are on their way to the Paper City.
"We are replacing three apparatuses: Truck 1, Truck 2, and Engine 5 right here," said William Alicea, president of the Holyoke Fire Association,
Engine 5, a ladder truck, is based at Station 5 on Whiting Farms Road. It’s been in service since 2004.
Alicea said that it’s time for this truck and two others to be replaced because they are getting old.
"There is more safety with new apparatuses on it to bring it up to today's code. One of the trucks was a 1978 tiller truck, so safety is a big thing for the men and women of the department," Alicea noted.
FEMA gave the department $975,000 through a grant, which will be used to purchase the fire trucks.
The city will then provide a ten percent match, just over $88,000, approved by the city council Tuesday night, along with money for additional equipment and training.
Still on the minds of many in the city is the New Year's Day fire in 2017 on North East Street. Three people died that day and many people questioned the response time.
Engine 1 was the first to respond while Engine 2 stayed at the station because it was "browned out." That's when an engine is taken out of service to save money to avoid bringing in off-duty firefighters when staffing is thin.
"The safety level of the city is not going to hinder or anything like that. We still have the same response times and the same staffing...minimum staffing of 20 throughout the department. We upped our staffing. At the time when Engine 2 was browned out, we had 18. Now, we have 20," Alicea added.
Alicea told Western Mass News that he expects the new trucks to be in service by next winter.
We did reach out to the mayor and fire chief, but have not heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.