HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Phase 3 kicks off tomorrow, loosening the regulations for many businesses who can now start to reopen their doors.
The Log Cabin in Holyoke is another business that has the green light to host weddings at a reduced capacity. The owner, Peter Rosskothen, told Western Mass News he’s excited to be able to take this first step of getting back to normal.
COVID-19 flipped the country upside down for months, forcing schools, businesses, and sports to shut down to stop the spread.
But now, as the state begins Phase 3 of the reopening plan, more regulations are being loosened for businesses, including weddings.
"Upper Vista is a tented environment, so it’s an outdoor environment that can now operate at 25 percent capacity," he said. "Usually it's an environment that can handle 180 people, but as of Monday, we can have an event here for 40 or 45 people or so."
Rosskothen also said that although they received the green light to hold a ceremony, some aspects of a traditional wedding remain closed.
"At this point, we cannot have a dance floor or a bar, but we can service guests at the table with drinks," Rosskothen explained.
He told us they are working with couples to help them understand the new guidelines, but he’s hopeful people will be able to say their “I do’s” soon enough.
"What mostly happens with weddings is that people want to plan, so I think we’re about a week and a half or two weeks away from some of these events occurring," he said. "We can also do indoor events now. They’re maxed out at 25 people, so we’re ready to do some of those as well,"
He added that these last few months have been difficult for families, and he’s hoping Monday marks the start of a new chapter.
"I feel awful for the couples, it’s not an easy situation for them, you can’t plan, you’re waiting for things to happen," he said. "Even today we’re starting, but this is a very small start. We’re not even remotely where the average couple wants us to be, but I hope that by the time we get to September, we’ll be able to do a relatively normal wedding
Other businesses reopening tomorrow include gyms, casinos, museums, and aquariums.
