HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The 69th Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade will be held this year after a two-years hiatus.
Organizers told Western Mass News that the parade will kick off on Sunday, March 20th.
The parade was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns.
The St. Patrick's Road Race will also return with the parade this year and will be held on Saturday, March 19th.
