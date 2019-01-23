Western Mass News is following breaking news out of Amherst this morning.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire on 94 Pond View Drive.
According to Amherst fire Chief Tim Nelson, the occupants in the home were taken to Cooley Dickinson hospital in Northampton and they are doing just fine.
The two occupants had to escape the fire by jumping out of a second story window.
Chief Nelson tells Western Mass News there were working smoke detectors in the home, and he says that's proof those devices save lives.
He also added that the fire hydrants there were not buried in snow, which was helpful in preventing this fire from spreading to neighboring homes.
Mutual aid was called in from Pelham, Northampton and Hadley.
Crews on scene are still looking for hot spots.
Right now there is no cause to this fire, it remains under investigation.
