PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men allegedly armed and masked have been arrested in connection to a home invasion in Pittsfield.
24-year-old, Peter Campbell was taken into custody a day after the incident, on July 29th.
22-year-old, Jawuan Loiodice-St. John was arrested on August 5th on a warrant.
We're told both men are from Berkshire County.
According to the Pittsfield Police Department, officers responded to the home invasion on July 28th.
During the investigation police say they found the two men forced their way into the home with a firearm.
"The suspects assaulted a man at the residence and later fled the home," police tell us.
They says a firearm was discharged in the residence by one of the suspects. Police also report one of the victims suffered minor injuries.
Campbell and Loiodice-St. John have both been charged with Home Invasion (while armed and masked).
"Additional charges may be forthcoming," police noted.
Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn noted, “I would like to thank the victims in the case, as well as other members of the community, for their assistance and perseverance in this case. ”
The investigation is still on-going at this time by the Pittsfield Police Dep., Berkshire County Sherriff's Department and State Police.
Anyone who wishes to provide information regarding this incident is asked to contact the lead investigator, Detective Diane Bassett, at 413-448-9700 x529.
