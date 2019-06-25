Three men from Springfield are facing multiple charges after a home invasion around 11:45 p.m Saturday.
The Springfield police department recovered two firearms, 17 grams of crack-cocaine, 6 grams of cocaine and $2,800 when they responded to the 100 block of Colton St. for a report of an armed home invasion.
Officers surrounded the home while a person inside the home escaped by jumping from the 2nd floor porch.
K9. Mr. Warner went into the home and shortly after three suspects were detained and arrested.
The Springfield police department tells us, officers located two firearms in and around the home. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of Georgia.
One of the victims suffered a serious eye injury during the incident.
The suspects are, 25-year-old Sahleem Harris of Hall street, 25-year-old James Harris of Merrick Street and 37-year-old Darnell Harris of Newhouse street.
The men are charged with the following:
- 7 counts of home invasion
- Carrying a firearm without a license, 2 counts
- Carrying a loaded fire arm without a license, 2 counts.
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, 2 counts.
- Improper storage of a firearm, 2 counts.
- Receiving stolen property less than $1,200.
- Armed and masked robbery, 3 counts
- Possession of a lass B drug, 2 counts.
