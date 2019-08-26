SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield is one of the local districts that go back to school on Monday.
In the city, there's a new state-of-the-art facility that will be making components of meals and delivering them all of the schools. It's called 'Homegrown.'
"I don't know if I'd be able to get this experience anywhere else in the country. We are trying to be very innovative here in Springfield," said Aaron Lenart, executive chef of the Springfield Public Schools' Culinary and Nutrition Center.
Springfield Public Schools are thrilled to finally launch their new $21 million Culinary and Nutrition Center called 'Homegrown.'
The facility is packed with massive equipment to help make and distribute large amounts of food to feed all of the Springfield Public School students, multiple times a day.
"What we are doing here is not making meals and cooling and shipping them out and heating them. We are making components of meals. so we still get the quality out at the schools, so the meal isn't sitting in a package. They are still cooking in our schools, but we are able to do things schools aren't able to do because they don't have this type of equipment," Lenart added.
In the morning, students will get fresh hot muffins that are baked right at the facility, in addition to a breakfast bread with meat and cheese.
"We...you look at a typical muffin, probably half the ingredients, you can't say. When you look at our muffin, it's 10 ingredients - honey, sugar, flour, whole wheat flour, yeast. It's amazing what the difference is," Lenart explained.
Fresh food that's made daily and did we mention the produce is from local farmers?
"It's the place where food comes into the district from local farms, locally produced food, locally fresh bread, cheese sauces all made here and then shipped from here to the schools, so then at the schools, they can use it to prepare the pasta or the spaghetti lunches that day," Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan.
At 'Homegrown', we got to witness cooks make a homemade cheese sauce that will be used for soups and macacroni and cheese.
"This pumping into a bag, which will get heat-sealed and then this apparatus will get filled with cold water. You put the bags in and it will chill it down to an appropriate temperature to hold," Lenart said.
Once the food is cooked, they are stored in cool temperatures, then packed in refrigerator bags and shipped to the schools.
Cavaan told Western Mass News it's important the students in Springfield are getting these meals.
"People are fortunate and privileged enough to have a nutritious meals several times a day. That is not the case or all of our students. All of our students receive free breakfast and lunch everyday. Sometimes, that is the only meal kids will get that are nutritious," Cavaan said.
All of the meals that were made here were tested by a group of students who decided what ingredients to add or what to take out. so it's kid tested and approved.
