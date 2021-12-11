SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One Springfield firefighter will be outside for 24 hours collecting donations for homeless shelters to kick off the ‘Homeless for the Holidays’ fundraiser.
Starting on Saturday morning, Springfield firefighter Ryan Wilkie will spend a full 24 hours under a tent, collecting contributions.
“The only heat source we have is a barrel with a fire,” Wilkie told Western Mass News.
His goal is to get the community to drop off donations for the homeless.
“Monterey donations, clothing, jackets, anything for adults to kids, men, women anything that anybody wants to donate,” said Wilkie.
This is the first year Wilkie is hosting the ‘Homeless for the Holidays’ fundraiser at the safety complex on Carew Street.
“Just kind of letting the citizens of Springfield know that we are not just here when they call 911, we are here for them all the time. so just kind of a way to give back,” explained Wilkie.
He said that other members of the fire department will be stopping by during the overnight hours.
“It's just our way of saying we know what you are going through, even though we can't really say what they are going through but this will give us an idea and hopefully make us want to donate more. and hopefully we are going to do this every year,” Wilkie told us.
All donations collected will go back to local organizations.
“So there is one on Worthington Street that's right near the station that I work out of that we are going to donate to and the Salvation Army,” Wilkie explained. “Whoever is willing to accept the donations.”
Wilkie said that weather permitting, he will be outside until Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.