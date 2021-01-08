JOSE TORRES

(Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police arrested a homeless man accused of carrying out an armed robbery in the city early Friday morning.

According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, at around 4:45 a.m. 48-year-old Jose Torres pulled out a knife at the CVS located at 600 State Street and demanded the clerk give him money from the register.

Police say Torres then dropped the knife and ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to locate Torres and detain him.

The money and knife were recovered.

