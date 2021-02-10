WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield police arrested a homeless man who they say failed to register as a sex offender and had been living in a motel for more than six months.
According to West Springfield police, officers received information that Johnathan Rojko was living at the Bel Air Motel on Riverdale Street back in December.
They soon after learned he was a registered sex offender listed as being homeless in Holyoke.
After conducting an investigation, detectives were able to confirm that Rojko had been staying in the same room at the motel since July 27, 2020 but were unable to physically locate him.
Detectives applied for an arrest warrant and attempts were made to locate Rojko.
On Tuesday, Rojko arrived at the West Springfield Police Department to inquire about officers attempts to locate him.
He was taken into custody without incident.
