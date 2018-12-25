CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A scary situation for a Chicopee homeowner after she awoke to find an unwanted guest in her living room.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tell us they were called to a report of a breaking and entering at a home on Jennings Street just after 6:30 Saturday morning.
The woman stated that there was an intruder in her home.
When officers arrived on scene, the woman, who owned the house, awoke to a noise coming from her living room.
When she looked up from the comfort of her bed, she saw a man, she did not know or recognize, standing there in her living room.
Upon noticing that the woman had seen him, he casually walked over to the basement.
She then heard the basement door open, and footsteps descending down the basement stairs.
Chicopee Police began scouring the area for the suspect after being provided a full description by the homeowner.
They were able to locate the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Shane Murphy, and place him under arrest.
While police attempted to locate Murphy, a homeowner on Boileau Terrace dialed 911, reporting that someone had attempted to break into their home.
Murphy is being charged with four counts of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime for felony, and two counts of larceny form a building.
Murphy was taken to the Chicopee Police Department for booking before he was transported to the Ludlow Correctional Facility, where he will be held until his case is heard in court.
While he was being booked, officers conducted an inventory search, and located more of the victims' possessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.