SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A homeless man was injured after the illegal burning of camp fire in Springfield early Wednesday morning.
According to Springfield fire officials, the fire occurred at a homeless encampment in the area of 390 Cooley Street. Firefighters were still on scene as of 3 a.m.
Officials say the man who was injured in the fire was taken to the hospital.
No word on the seriousness of his injuries.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.
