SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People across western Massachusetts are hunkering down for the freezing cold temperatures.
As the temperature continues to drop, it is dangerously cold to be outside.
"These are life threatening temps coming in over the next couple of days," said Bill Miller, vice president of homeless services for Clinical and Support Options.
With temperatures dropping. people in western Massachusetts are making sure everyone is safe.
"We are very concerned that nobody stays out on this night or the following night," Miller noted.
Miller works with the Friends of the Homesless shelter and he said the shelter will not turn anyone away.
"Guys might end up on the floor, women are overflowing into our conference room. We are bursting at the seams," Miller explained.
In Springfield and towns throught western Massachusetts, shelters are working with the police departments closely.
"If it is 20 degrees or colder, they actually have staff who are out looking, they sort of know where people may be sort of camping out," Miller added.
In Chicopee, officials said that they don't have a homeless shelter in their town, but the station is open for anyone who needs a place to stay warm.
In Westfield, the Samaritan Inn is a shelter that is open, but if that shelter overflows, police told us they will bring people over to Springfield.
Those in Northampton can head to the Grove Street Inn.
In South Hadley, the public library is open as a warming center for their regular hours. On Wednesday, they are open until 8 p.m.
Greenfield officials have announced that the town's public library and the John Zon Community Center will be open as warming centers for those looking for some relief from the cold.
Both locations will be open and available during their normal hours of operation.
In addition, for those looking for a warm place overnight, ServiceNet's Franklin County Emergency Shelter at 60 Wells Street will be available to provide help.
If anyone you know is looking for a warm place to stay, contact your local police department.
