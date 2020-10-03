MONTEREY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Homemade explosives were removed from a home on West Street on Friday, police said.
State Police obtained a warrant to search the home, and the investigation focuses on the illegal manufacturing and sale of homemade M Class explosive devices, according to a statement from the Berkshire District Attorney.
Police and Bomb Squad secured dozens of completed destructive devices and explosive components, according to the statement. Everything was transported and safely countercharged in a secure location, according to the statement.
Authorities will summon a Monterey man to court to face multiple charges on the illegal possession, manufacture, and sale of explosive devices, according to the statement. Officials do not believe there is a threat to the public.
The investigation began when a concerned citizen reported suspicious activity, the statement said, and there have been several such incidents in the state this year of people making their own explosives.
Anyone aware of someone making explosives is asked to contact their local police department or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.
