SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The hectic mood in Springfield continued into Monday morning when gunfire caused a driver to plow into residential property, hitting a home on Page Boulevard.
It's following a violent weekend in the city.
Michael Fasolino, the homeowner at 2059 Page Boulevard, said that the force of the car hitting his home today sent shelves on his wall flying to the ground. He said he was afraid to look out his window because of what he heard shortly after.
"I heard gunshots. I heard 'bam bam bam' and I'm like 'Is that fireworks?' and then I heard a second set of gunshots and that was like 'bum bum bum bum bum' and then I heard errrrr and it slammed into the side of my house," Fasolino explained.
Fasolino said he's lucky his Page Boulevard home wasn't damaged further after a car plowed through his fence and shed early this morning . He said it sounded like gunfire was exchanged between at least two people.
"They fired at them and then they fired back and then they lost control and ended up in my yard," Fasolino added.
After the car stuck his house, Fasolino said he heard disturbing cries from his backyard.
"There was a girl in my backyard screaming 'I've been shot' but it apparently...she was just injured from the car accident," Fasolino explained.
Springfield Police said that two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. They said the scene is actively under investigation, but that all the incidents this weekend have tied up the major crimes unit.
"We did recover a couple weapons on-scene. Unfortunately, major crimes was busy with Saturday night's incidents, so they're just getting around to that one," said acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Fasolino added, "I could hear everybody trying to scramble out of the car to run. They ran through my backyard they broke the fence when they jumped over it."
Fasolino said his house is structurally sound after a thorough examination from the fire department. The vehicle that landed in his yard, he said, didn't fare so well
"A piece of my neighbor's fence literally went through the driver side windshield," Fasolino said.
Police have not made any arrests at this time. Fasolino told Western Mass News he is just glad his home and his life are intact.
"In a lot of ways, I'm really very lucky," Fasolino said.
Police did recover shell casings from the scene. They said they still have to speak with a few witnesses in this case.
