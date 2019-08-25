AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many cities and town hit by last Monday's severe weather have been able to clean up and get back to normal, but one homeowner is still picking up the pieces.
Dora Rankin has run a daycare service out of her Agawam home for the past 40 years, but last Monday's severe weather put her business on hold.
"Once we got up from nap time they wanted to come back out and play and I had to show them from the bathroom window we weren't able to go out because there were trees that had fallen," Dora Rankin said.
Several trees from her neighbor's yard came tumbling down crashing into the Rankin's garage even hitting another tree in their yard.
"This is the tree that had fallen into my yard and it was resting on my tree on my side and the rest it was on top of the garage there," Dora Rankin explained.
Dora told Western Mass News even though the trees have been cleared from her yard, there's still too much damage to the garage and surrounding fence to allow the kids in the backyard
"It's a complete disaster," Dora Rankin said.
With her husband disabled, Dora said it's important she gets back to work as soon as possible.
Her daycare has been closed since Tuesday, with no reopening in sight.
She's been working with an insurance and other repair companies but said it could still take weeks to get everything cleaned up and the area safe again.
"They told me I was quite a ways above what they allow me and unfortunately to get someone to come and dismantle this everything needs to be paid for first," Dora Rankin noted.
