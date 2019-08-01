CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) - The clean-up is on in Chicopee where a severe storm ripped through neighborhoods yesterday afternoon.
Debris can be spotted all around the city, with damage to homes, cars, and trees.
This is leading to many questions about insurance coverage and whether homeowners are really protected in storms like this.
"Well, it was a severe storm but, luckily, it was brief and we were very fortunate our electric light, our police, fire, emergency management, as well as our DPW, responded very quickly," Mayor Richard Kos tells us.
Mayor Kos tells Western Mass News the city worked fast to restore power and clear the roads, but he says the powerful winds did not cause enough damage to get federal assistance for clean up.
"To get assistance from other authorities, usually, there's a certain damage level. As severe as this storm was, it didn't reach the proportion that we would be looking for a third party support," says Mayor Kos.
He says, if someone in the city has any storm damage, they should first go through their insurance.
"People file claims. Usually, the best way is to go through your insurance company. That way they have a record, so if it is or isn't covered, there's a chain, but then they get processed through here, the city, so we deal with the insurance companies," stated Mayor Kos.
Western Mass News spoke with Joseph Leahy who broke down how homeowners can protect themselves from severe weather.
"Your standard homeowner's policy is going to cover that. The peril is known as wind, so wether it's a tornado, a hurricane, a microburst, it all derives from wind. It is covered under your homeowners policy, subject to your deductible," said Leahy.
But says, if your neighbor's tree falls in your yard, you’re the one covering the bill, unless...
"You can prove negligence. Say this neighbor to my left had a dead tree in the front yard and we had notified them that we were concerned about damage. In that case, the carrier that we do business with can prove negligence and forward all the charges that they paid to their insurance carrier," says Leahy.
Mayor Kos says it could take until the end of the week for everything to be cleaned up.
Leahy adds that if you have any questions about damage it is best to contact your local insurance company.
