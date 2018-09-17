MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A group of homeowners dealing with crumbling foundations want answers.
A forum was held Monday night in Monson to address those concerns and provide an update.
Western Massachusetts residents affected by this foundation problem say they hope to get financial assistance.
Some told Western Mass News that this problem has already cost them tens of thousands of dollars.
Memorial Hall in Monson was packed Monday night with homeowners sharing the same problem about their crumbling foundations.
"My foundation was really bad. The chimney fell off and had no choice but replace foundation," said Steven Thompson.
"My husband and I bougt our home in 1996. Paid it off almost two years ago, and eight months ago we found out the house was worth nothing when we were supposed to retire in it," said Michelle Loglisci.
The culprit is the mineral pyrrhotite, which causes the slow deterioration of concrete foundations when exposed to oxygen and water.
A now out-of-business company called J.J. Mottes got their materials from a quarry in Connecticut and used it to pour foundations for homes throughout Conneticut and western Massachusetts.
"Intended to help residents understand issues of crumbling issues. Where we stand with legislative help, and how widespread it might be," said Loglisci.
Loglisci formed the group Massachusetts Residents Against Crumbling Concrete.
She said Monday's forum is to answer any questions homeowners may have.
State Senators Eric Lesser and Anne Gobi, as well as State Representative Brian Ashe took questions from those attending.
All three legislators worked to pass budget amendments to establish a commision to study the issue and possibly get state money to reimburse homeowners for the cost of testing their foundations for pyrrhotite.
"I'm happy that the town and other towns have come together to recofgnize this problem and to speak out," said Charlie G.
Attendees also signed up for an email list tonight so that as thin gs progress and new information comes out everyone can be in the loop.
