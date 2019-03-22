SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It may not feel like spring today, but many local lawn and garden centers are busy with customers itching to get outside and get to work.
Sunday might be the day and come to find out, it's not too early to start feeding your lawn and planting those shrubs and trees. In fact, it may even cost you less this year then last.
Most yards look a little bare, but that's not stopping many homeowners from getting ready for spring with a trip to their local lawn and garden center.
"Yes. It's picked up with the warmer weather, the warmer weather coming, and the rain and the snow melting, so people are itching to get out in their yards," said Andy Grandolski with Sixteen Acres Garden Center.
Grandolski told Western Mass News that they are stocked with trees and shrubs and customers are already buying them up.
"You can plant trees and shrubs trees as long as there's not tender new growth on it. You can plant it as soon as you can work the ground, so as long as you can dig a hole, you can plant," Grandolski added.
As for your lawn, you may want to let it dry out a bit after today.
"As soon as she starts to dry out, give it a nice rake to wake it up and go to town with the fertilizers," said Pete Funari with Sixteen Acres Garden Center.
How do you know how much fertilizer you need? Funari said measure your lawn - for example, 40 feet by 50 feet - multiply the two and you get a total of 2,000 square feet to cover.
What kind of fertilizer? We're told the four-step applications are still popular, but there's a new two-step in town.
"There is a two-step for those who don't want to spend much time on their lawn, spring and fall. The fertilizer is a very long lasting fertilizer, so it takes you right through the season," Funari added.
It turns out the two-step may cost you less. We did a quick search and a traditional four-step can cost anywhere from $80 to $100 to cover 5,000 square feet.
That two-step program will run you about $55 to $60 for the same coverage.
So, pick your pansies and get your steps ready, spring is here.
Looking to save a little extra on getting your lawn ready? Sixteen Acres said that a lot of companies are offering early spring rebates to help jump start the season.
