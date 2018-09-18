Imagine being told late in the evening that your home is unsafe. Adding to the task of finding temporary housing is the stress of wondering how you're going to pay for it.
That's what happened to more than 8,000 people after last week's gas explosions.
Even when the dust settles, it's not always safe to go back home after an event like the explosions in the Merrimack Valley.
"Those folks might not be able to move back home. They might not be able to do so for a year," said Joe Leahy, chair of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America.
Leahy told Western Mass News that temporary housing is covered by homeowners insurance.
"Even though you can't live in your home, you still have mortgage payments, you still have to pay taxes. Now, you have to have a separate residence and you have separate bills. Those are all covered and reimbursed under your homeowners policy," Leahy noted.
Also, the limits on the policies are designed to last.
"You won't come close to using the amount of coverage they provide...It's pretty high and it's there for a reason. They want to make sure they take care of all the bills," Leahy said.
If you rent, however, the situation is a little bit different.
"The fallacy is that people have tenant policies and renters policies...they don't," Leahy noted.
While homeowners insurance is usually a bank prerequiste to get a mortgage, Leahy said that renters insurance requirements aren't as common, but getting that coverage is relatively inexpensive.
"We see it more and more. There's a fire and there's five apartments in the building and they go to the Red Cross because they don't have anything. You can get $20,000 worth of coverage for less than $200," Leahy added.
If you don't either have any coverage, your options are far more limited.
"[What would your recourse be?] Go right to the gas company and look for assistance there," Leahy said.
