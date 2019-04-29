NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With additional rain expected to arrive tomorrow morning, homeowners along one of western Massaschusetts' regularly-flooded regions are bracing for more water.
Last week, Western Mass News told you about how all the rain is making it difficult for the Oxbow Marina to operate.
Well, one homeowner, who lives close by, tells us that it's more unusual not to see a puddle in his backyard around this time of year.
"Was a big one," local resident Peter tells us. "Most of the houses had water on the first floor."
Peter sounds like a meteorologist when he explains how the April showers tend to overwhelm the Connecticut River, but he's not.
He tells Western Mass News that he's lived in this specific area, which tends to flood, for forty-four years, adding that living along in the Oxbow turns his backyard into a lake just about every April.
"There's maybe about just a foot or so," continued Peter. "About two weeks or a week and a half ago, it was maybe covering that, so it's actually going down a little bit."
Still, with one more day to go, western Mass has seen eight inches of rainfall this April.
That's well-above the average April, which sees around 3.7 inches of rain.
We spoke with one local farmer over the phone, who says the constant rain is making it difficult to plant crops on time.
Peter, who shares a portion of his land with a vegetable farm, says the plantings won't begin in the far part of his field for at least another week.
Until then, he'll be at work, cleaning up what Mother Nature has been leaving behind for decades.
"Rake up the debris that comes from the river up here," added Peter. "Pile it, and then generally burn it, as long as it's something we can burn.
Last year, in 2018, western Mass set a record rainfall total for the entire calendar year, surpassing the rain from 2008.
As for 2019, we still have a long way to go.
