Homer and North Streets in Agawam shut down due to gas leak.

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Both Homer and North Streets have been shut down due to a gas leak.
According to Lt. Grasso of the Agawam Police Department, officers responded to the area of Homer Street around 8:20 p.m., where they located a vehicle that had struck a natural gas box.
Columbia Gas and the Agawam Fire Department were called in after officials detected a strong odor of gas.
Crews did detect elevated levels of gas in the area and closed down both Homer and North Streets as they work to rectify the situation.
Homes in the area have not been evacuated.
The lone occupant in the vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
Lt. Grasso says that they are not expected to evacuate any of the surrounding residences.
North Street is expected to reopen around 11:00 p.m.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
