Crews are working to repair a gas main leak in Warren.

Warren Police said that the leak, which is on Quaboag Street, has forced parts of Quaboag, Hillside, and Otis Streets to be evacuated.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area until repairs are complete.

Crews are currently on-scene and have been able to slow the leak.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

