LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple houses have been evacuated in Longmeadow as police, fire, and Columbia Gas crews search for source of natural gas odor.
Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Police in Longmeadow have closed Forest Glen Road and a section of South Park Avenue for a safety hazard.
Lt. Robert Stocks tells Western Mass News there is a natural gas odor in the area.
According to Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane, twelve homes have been evacuated.
Our crew on-scene also reports that emergency crews have moved to South Park Ave. as they continue to search for the source of this gas odor.
"It's believed the source is a line servicing one of the residences," Lt. Stocks says.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes so crews can continue to work.
In addition, Eversource has disconnected power to a number of streets in the area:
- Severn Street
- Warwick Street
- Stirling Street
- Clairmont Street
- Windsor Place
- Western Drive
- Hillcrest Avenue
- Forest Glen Road
- Fernleaf Avenue
- S. Park Avenue
- Roseland Terrace
- Hazelwood Avenue
- Birchwood Avenue
- Benedict Terrace
- Route 5, north of Benedict Terrace
Please be advised, as a precaution power has been disconnected by Eversource temporarily on the following streets due to a gas line issue on Forest Glen Road. It is expected the power will be out for approx. 2-4 hours. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/mnFnBl4IEt— Longmeadow Police (@LPD_MA) January 23, 2019
That outage is expected to last two to four hours.
As of about 10 a.m. police report Columbia Gas crews are excavating the intersection of South Park Ave. and Forest Glen Road. The exact location of where this gas is coming from has still not been located yet.
"But it's believed to be in that area," explained Stocks.
We are continuing to follow this situation. Stay with Western Mass News both on air and online. Latest on ABC40 starting at Noon.
