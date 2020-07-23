SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As fall approaches amid a global pandemic, many things remain uncertain, including how the school will look this upcoming fall.
The uncertainty is leading to an uptick in parents opting to homeschool their children. Western Mass News spoke to a homeschooling administrator on what programs are out there to help parents now become at-home teachers.
"There's a variety of reasons, but absolutely a big pick up with this and big pick up with vaccinations being required," said Gabriella Michaliszyn, administrator for the Western Mass. Homeschool Facebook group.
Michaliszyn said she has seen a big uptick in new users in the group since the start of the pandemic.
"We gained about 5-10 percent in the last three or four months on our Facebook group. A lot of people are looking at what am I going to do? I can't send my kids with masks. There's too much fear or whatever the concerns are," Michaliszyn explained.
Whatever your reasoning may be, Michaliszyn told Western Mass News there are so many different options and ways to homeschool.
"So many different levels of support, so you can do anything from a prepackaged all in one program where you follow directions, worksheets, watch lectures on a computer. That is the simplest, easiest method," Michaliszyn said.
There is also a vast array of online tools to help you homeschool. Parents who weighed online, said "K12" is one of the best options and suggested in the name, its geared for any student in kindergarten through their senior year of high school.
The website offers several different schooling options based on location and grade, and the online curriculum caters to either private or public schools.
Annual tuition can run from $5,000 to $7,000, or $450 to $900 per course, depending on the grade level and the child's full or part-time status.
For the best budget, "ABC Mouse" can be as low as $10 a month. It's a subscription that touts being the best option for kids ages two to eight with more than 10,000 activities to choose from.
For parents on a tight budget, or with kids older than eight, you can also find free tools from the Massachusetts Home Learners Association. The voluntary organization offers free resources for all grades, including templates on where to start and curriculum advice.
"When you're looking at this, I'd say start thinking about what are your goals for your children, and you might have multiple kids with multiple goals," Michaliszyn noted.
Michaliszyn also said parents can encourage creativity, or research-based approaches or some kids may be more hands-on...
"When you meet them, where they're interested, then they'll enjoy learning, and I believe that's the thing we can do as homeschoolers as opposed to being in school. You have to learn what they're teaching and when," Michaliszyn explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.