HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Homework House in Holyoke hosted a retirement celebration to honor four women who have contributed to its success.
Jane Morrissey, Maureen Broughan, Margaret Kenney and Kathy Imbruno are all Sisters of Saint Joseph and have had long careers dedicated to educating at schools in Holyoke and Elms College. Homework House is a free program founded by sisters Jane Morrissey and Maureen Broughan in 2007. It started with 20 children and 15 tutors and has been growing ever since.
"When we were finishing our term, we decided that we wanted to go back to Holyoke and work with the immigrant population in some form of education. And the idea of starting an after-school program, really concentrating on reading and math with individualized tutoring, we thought that was our dream and it really came true," said Maureen Broughan.
"The kids still come, the families still get involved and it keeps growing and growing, even with all the challenges that there are with this COVID-19 world, there's still the human will to do something better, to make this a healthier, more equitable, and more just world," said Jane Morrissey.
Today, Homework House serves 120 Holyoke children ages 6-12 and offers a summer literacy program with the help of volunteer tutors.
