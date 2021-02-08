PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A murder investigation is underway in Palmer.
Police have been on-scene on Fox Streets searching for clues since Monday morning.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s office, said this is a homicide and that Mass. State Police detectives are assisting in the investigation.
Police have not said where on Fox Street the incident happened. It’s a short, dead end street, and their crews are focusing their search around the middle of the street.
Neighbors told Western Mass News they saw first responder activity on Fox Street as early as 8:30 a.m.
“I did see an ambulance this morning when my daughter texted me and said that something was happening on Fox Street and I did look out my back window,” said Laurie Cole of Palmer.
They said this is a relatively quiet neighborhood and that there is rarely a need for emergency response.
Again, we are still waiting on details, but neighbors report seeing an ambulance in addition to police officers on Fox Street.
Multiple people also told us they heard commotion over police scanners, but we are waiting to confirm those details with law enforcement.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
