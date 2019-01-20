PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Pittsfield this morning.
Western Mass News spoke with Sgt. Matthew Hill at the Pittsfield Police Department and he confirmed with us that there was a homicide in the city this morning.
However, he could not elaborate further on the situation.
Sgt. Hill says he doesn't believe there is any reason for the public to be alarmed.
We're told the Berkshire District Attorney's Office is working with the Pittsfield Police Department on this case.
No word yet on the victim or if police have any suspects.
As soon as more information becomes available Western Mass News will update this story. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest.
