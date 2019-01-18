SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weekend is huge for high school basketball. The Basketball Hall of Fame is hosting the Hoophall Classic, a tournament featuring the top players in the country.
The event features 29 games, most of which will be nationally televised.
With all eyes on Springfeild this weekend and a snow storm coming, officials with the tournament are stuck in limbo about what to do with the schedule.
The Hoophall Classic features the best high school basketball players in the country. Nearly 30 games are packed into one weekend and thousands of people will come to the birthplace to watch basketball
“We have people coming in from out of town. In addition to the 60 teams here from 17 different states, there are youth games bringing people in from the northeast,” said Hall of Fame vice president Greg Procino.
Since the teams are travelling from all over the country and the winter weather is coming to New England, Hall of Fame officials are crossing their fingers that these games can still go on.
“We have no choice. It’s safety first for everybody involved and we are going to play as many games as we can and if the teams are here, we are going to play and my guess is that we have a few revisions to our schedule,” Procino explained.
Procino told Western Mass News that they are hoping that since all of the teams are staying in the city, they won’t have to make too many changes. They are hoping that the schedule changes will be small.
“It’s difficult when we have so many people from so many places, it’s hard to coordinate all those efforts, specially when you have people coming from warm weather climate who have no idea what this is like,” Procino added.
We did learn that all of the teams that are staying in the city are coming a day early, and staying a day later as part of their schedule. That way they can be prepared for the weather and leave when it works best for them.
