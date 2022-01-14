SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The biggest weekend for young basketball stars is underway at Springfield College. 45 teams, from 18 states, competing here in western Mass. Springfield, Central and Putnam are among them. Springfield Public Schools lifted their pause on winter sports on Wednesday.
Right in time for the tournament. Fans we caught up with were excited to see it all back in Springfield.
"Just getting to see everyone who's so good at the game getting to see the game and it's purest form and being right there I mean it's one thing being on the court and it's another thing seeing people that good," said Gaige Morse, Putnam Vocational Academy student.
The Hoophall Classic looks a little different this year. Tickets are limited and masks are required for all fans and staff.
