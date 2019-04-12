SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An event scheduled for Saturday in Springfield hopes to show that sports and music are about teamwork.
'Hoops and Harmony' will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the theater at the Basketball Hall of Fame.
The event, which is geared towards children ages 4 and up, will feature ensembles from the Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestra and Community Music School of Springfield.
In addition, the music school's Sonido Musica will perform from 2 to 2:25 and the orchestra's musical petting zoo will be from 3:30 to 4 p.m., both in the lobby.
Seating is open, but limited, and adult supervision is required.
For more information, call (413) 733-0636 ext. 116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.