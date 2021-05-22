SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After growing calls from the community basketball hoops are finally back up.
The coronavirus pandemic forced Springfield officials to shut down courts across the city for several months, but now they are making their return as COVID-19 cases continue to trend in the right direction.
For the first time since the pandemic began the court in Forest Park court is now open. You can see these brand new hoops are up and ready for players to return.
Both Springfield officials and community members have been working hard to put basketball hoops back up in the city after the pandemic forced courts to close due to safety concerns.
Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation in the city, Patrick Sullivan, said hoops were a safety issue while Springfield was in the red zone for COVID-19.
But now, after two weeks in the yellow, Springfield’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris agreed with Sullivan it's time to bring them back.
“It was just out of extreme caution for the safety of our youth and young adults that use these courts, and we’re thrilled to get the kids back out on the courts again,” Sullivan said.
But Sullivan wants community members to remember we are not out of the woods quite yet, and people should still remain cautious when coming out to the courts.
“Again we still want them to be safe so hopefully they can bring some hand sanitizer with them and if you’re not feeling well just stay home," Sullivan explained.
The court in Forest Park is expected to be completed Saturday, and Sullivan said while three other courts in the city are not yet complete they will be up and running sometime this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.