WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--New developments to a story Western Mass News has been following the attack of an autistic man by a group of kids at Grenville Park in ware is prompting action from the town.

The basketball hoops have been removed and cameras will be installed to better monitor the area. The Town Manager told Western Mass News the basketball hoops were taken down Wednesday and will remain that way for a month. As for the cameras, he says it could be a couple of weeks before they go up.

Peter Skeritt tells Western Mass News the attack on his autistic son Shiloh, at Grenville Park in Ware could have been prevented if there were cameras.

“It’s a public place, anything that anyone does is in a public place is subject to scrutiny,” Skeritt said.

On Thursday, the Town Manager Stuart Beckley shared with Western Mass News how they are responding to this shocking incident.

“People need to have respect in others and respect in the park property,” Beckley said.

The Parks and Recreation department will be installing multiple cameras around the park.

“There is no definite timing but within the next 2 to 3 weeks I expect they will be in place,” Beckley said.

Beckley told Western Mass News he was alarmed when he heard about the attack on Shiloh.

“For this to happen, to someone who is known in the park, to someone who is regularly there, innocent and is disabled, it is shocking,” Beckley said.

On Wednesday, the town also removed the basketball hoops from the courts to prevent any further altercations.

“Just to limit disturbance around the basketball facility,” Beckley said.

Skeritt says he is thankful to hear this, as the incident happened near the basketball court. But is concerned for the impact this will have on those were not involved.

“However by taking down the hoops, you are also punishing kids who kids that had nothing to do with this that just want to play basketball,” Skeritt said.

The Town Manager recognizes this will affect others that should not be punished, but says it’s an important step the community must take right now.

“The response is necessary for the community but to make sure this never happens again, Beckley said.”

Skerritt is thankful the town is taking all these steps but said this incident is far from over.