WEST SPRINGFIELD, (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hooters restaurant in West Springfield is temporarily closed today after a small fire was reported by a guest Sunday night.
Firefighters were called to Hooters of West Springfield on Riverdale Street around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.
According to regional manager, Dan Gadbois, a guest first spotted the fire and everyone was able to make it outside safely.
"The Fire Department was here and they did a great job," Gadbois told Western Mass News.
He confirmed for us a light on the side of the building suddenly caught fire.
After having to shut down Sunday because of the situation, Hooters restaurant remained closed Monday so Board of Health and Building Department inspections could be completed.
Gadbois said they are hopeful they will be back open on Tuesday.
