HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hopkins Academy Junior Thea Hanscom has always had a calling for the game of baseball.
"When I was little," Thea tells us. "I was going to sign up for softball and my first grade teacher said I should play baseball, and I grew up just playing it."
After Thea began playing with the boys, she realized this was the game for her.
"Stuck with it," continued Thea. "I've been playing it ever since."
Naturally, when Thea began school at Hopkins Academy, switching to softball wasn't option, and she decided to continue her baseball career.
Head Coach Daniel Vreeland tells Western Mass News that, even though Thea is quiet at practice, she lets her game do the talking.
"I think," stated Coach Vreeland. "There is a little edge there, like she does feel like she has something to prove sometimes. You hear the kids on the other teams sometimes ribbing on their friends, you know, that you got struck out by a girl. They don't realize it's a girl that's been playing just as long as they have or just as much as they have, sometimes more than they have."
For opponents, this may be their first time playing against a girl, but, for her teammates, this has been the norm since Little League.
"She's been playing with a lot of them since," said Coach Vreeland. "She was ten/eleven-years-old, some even younger than that. I know she's been playing with Noah since was seven or eight, so I think so many of them are used to playing with her."
Thea made her start at pitcher in the season-opener at Mahar Regional School, something she's been waiting for a long time.
"It was my first start, so," added Thea. "That was awesome, especially on varsity. Not a lot of girls play, so it's definitely an honor being able to be out there representing girls who want to play baseball."
Both Thea and her coach have the same message for girls wanting to break out of the box-in sports.
"If it's something that you love and," says Coach Vreeland. "It's something that you want to do, I think you ought to do what you love the most. Why do something you don't love as much when you could be doing what you love."
"Don't let people tell you what you can and can't do," said Teah.
Thea also plays with the Women's National Baseball team in the Summer and hopes to continue her career at the collegiate level.
