WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Have you seen this horse before? Do you know who owns it? If so, the Wilbraham Police Department is interested in hearing from you.
Tuesday morning, police posted to their Facebook page that they were looking for the owner of this horse.
They included both the photos you see.
The horse was located on Stony Hill Road yesterday and is being kept at a residents home, police report.
If you know who this beautiful horse belongs to please contact the Wilbraham Police Department at 413-596-3837.
