SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local hospital officials delivering good news today in Springfield - on the trends they're seeing with COVID-19 cases.
Both Mercy Medical Center and Baystate Health reporting lower numbers of positive tests and inpatient cases.
However, does this mean we can begin reopening the state?
That question is on everyone’s mind - as the governor’s May 4 reopening date is a week away - and no announcements have been made to move it yet.
Hospital officials said western Massachusetts continues to be in a better position than the eastern part of the state.
Baystate Health CEO Mark Keroack told Western Mass News it is up to the governor to determine whether western Mass will reopen sooner than eastern mass - following coronavirus shutdowns.
"Things are much more at their peak in greater Boston and I’m sure it’ll be influenced by that experience," Keroack said.
Keroack also said the healthcare system needs to have a series of boxes checked, rather than a reopening day.
"To me, the key issue was not so much the magical date when we all start to open up again but what are the conditions we need to open up safely...those would include having enough PPE, having enough extra beds in case a surge does happen, having enough testing," Keroack explained.
Governor Charlie Baker has not announced plans to push off the state’s May 4 reopening date. However, he is expected to release his reopening guidelines sometime this week.
Federal guidelines have dictated that there should be 14-day declines in positive cases and reported symptoms.
"Here in western Mass, we feel we’ve kind of hit that 14-day run rate, but the eastern Mass. has not," Keroack added.
But Keroack said the most important criteria to look at when it comes to evaluating progress we’ve made in the pandemic - is the hospitalization rate.
"The fact that those numbers are going down to me is a reliable indicator of overall disease burden. Not to say that it’s not still spreading, not to say that we’re through the woods, but I think the overall amount of disease burden is declining," Keroack explained.
All things considered, Keroack told us reopening should look like a new normal - rather than life as we knew it before the pandemic.
"I don’t expect a return to normal anytime soon. I suspect that a lot of the things we took for granted back a few months ago are going to be changed by some form of social distancing," Keroack noted.
At today’s Springfield city press briefing, Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is working with his health and human services commissioner to start formulating a reopening plan - while also acknowledging that he’s awaiting guidance from the governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.