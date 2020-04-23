(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Officials at some of the state’s top teaching hospitals are urging anyone experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, like chest pains or slurred speech, or other acute illness or injury to not wait too long before heading to a nearby emergency room.
Fear of COVID-19 is sparking a noticeable drop in patients arriving at hospitals, officials said. That can result in patients waiting too long and arriving much sicker.
Gregg Myers of Partners HealthCare said hospitals are prepared to care for everyone.
“We have the beds, we have the physicians, we have the nurses,” Myers said. “Do not let fear of COVID-19 keep you from the urgent care you need.”
The CEO of Tufts Medical Center, Michael Apkon, said hospitals are working to ensure that patients suffering from non-COVID-19 illnesses are not at risk of contracting the virus while at the hospital.
Baystate Medical Center President Nancy Shendell-Falik was also in attendance at Thursday's briefing and addressed the growing concern of people not seeking care for other medical needs, aside from coronavirus.
"We have seen patients, an 80 percent decline, with stroke symptoms - meaning speech impairment, visual changes - wait at home and not seek care. That was one month ago - a total of an 80 percent decline. Those patients are starting to arrive at Baystate Medical Center. They are seriously ill and many of them have lifelong, debilitating consequences to waiting," Nancy Shendell-Falik said.
Baker said one reason the state expanded hospital bed capacity by opening field hospitals was to make sure that there was enough room to care for everyone, including non-COVID-19 patients.
“We don’t want people getting sicker or exacerbating an illness or an injury,” Baker said.
Hospital officials said another reason for a possible drop in emergency rooms visits are fewer car accidents because of the state’s stay-home advisory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.